Mumbai senior citizen rapes 35-year-old woman in Juhu, threatens her with Dawood Ibrahim's name

A 75-year-old businessman allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman in Mumbai's Juhu area, police said on Thursday. The woman has also accused the man of having gangsters from Dawood Ibrahim's gang threaten her with dire consequences. She alleged that she received a call from the 'D-gang'.

"A case has been filed against a 75-year-old businessman in connection with the rape of a 35-year-old woman in Juhu, Mumbai. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her in Dawood Ibrahim's name if she complained to the police; she received a call from a D-gang," the police said.

The police further said the accused had taken a loan of Rs 2 crore and hasn't returned the money. The accused threatened to kill her when she demanded her money.

Investigation is underway.

