India

Mumbai: Security beefed up at Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of ED visit; police impose prohibitory orders

Pawar had earlier stated in a tweet that he would appear before the ED on Friday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 12:03 PM IST

According to sources, security has been increased on Friday at Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. Joint Captain Vinay Chaube has reached Pawar's residence and has requested the NCP chief to stay until the police provide an update regarding the law and order situation in the city, sources added. However, Pawar has said that he will go to the ED office as per schedule.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in view of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office on Friday in connection with a money laundering case.

 

 

NCP workers had earlier staged protests after Sharad Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

 

 

Anticipating similar protest, the police imposed section 144 (preventing unlawful assembly) of the CrPC.

Pawar had earlier stated in a tweet that he would appear before the ED on Friday. He also appealed to the party leaders and supporters not to gather outside the agency's premises.

"Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," he had stated.

 

(With ANI inputs)

