Mumbai: Security beefed outside Taj hotels after cops receive 26/11-like bomb threat from Karachi

Security outside Mumbai's two Taj hotels, at Colaba and Bandra, and the nearby areas were tightened on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat call from Karachi, the Mumbai Police said on this day.

"Security tightened outside Taj Hotels and nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotels with bombs," said the Mumbai Police.

The police further added that the call from Karachi came in the late hours on Monday.

Notably, the Taj Hotel was one of the venues which were targeted during the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving attacker, had disclosed that the attackers were members of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), among others. India had long maintained that the attackers came from Pakistan and that is where their controllers were located. Pakistan later confirmed that the sole surviving perpetrator of the attacks was a Pakistani citizen.

(With ANI inputs)