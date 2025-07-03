Mumbai school teacher arrested for assaulting minor student for months

She allegedly committed the acts at various locations, including five-star hotels. She is also accused of putting the survivor on antidepressants.

Over a year, a teacher in Mumbai from one of the top five schools in India was arrested for raping a male student who was sixteen years old. She allegedly committed the acts at different locations, including five-star hotels. She is also charged with putting the survivor on antidepressants.

The teacher has been taken into custody by the Dadar police after being arrested for aggravated sexual assault under the applicable provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the POCSO.

The FIR also names her friend in addition to the teacher. In 2024, the youngster was persuaded to continue having sex with the accused teacher by her buddy. According to reports, the woman, who is still at large, had informed the child that it was common for older women and teenagers to have intercourse.

The school management reportedly made the teacher resign after discovering her illegal acts and improper behaviour. However, officials claim that they were unaware of this issue, nevertheless.

The accused was an English teacher at the school and started making sexual advances towards the survivor with the help of her friend.

Following convincing the student through her friend, the accused drove the survivor to a remote location where she sexually assaulted, abused, and raped him. After this occurred several times, she began taking him to five-star hotels in places like Juhu, near the airport, or even in South Mumbai, where she would rape and abuse the victim.

She would even tell the survivor that she was deeply in love with him and that they were meant to be.

After this, the survivor began to lose their mind, become silent. His parents sought to talk to him since they thought something was amiss. But after being questioned repeatedly, he eventually told his parents everything about the experience, even though he had initially kept it to himself.

He disclosed that she had continued to keep him on antidepressants. But since his school graduation was near, the parents didn't voice any complaints at the time. He began avoiding the accused in the interim, declining to meet with her and ignoring her texts and calls.

The accused teacher sent her servant to his house in a desperate attempt to meet him. Once his parents were made aware of this, they went to the police and lodged a complaint.

The accused and her friend were subject to several POCSOA (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act) sections, BNS sections, and other pertinent sections. The co-accused in the case, the accused's friend, fled after hearing of the arrest and is still at large despite the accused's arrest on Saturday.

The minor's statement to the police stated that the co-accused did not attend the same school as the survivor. She did, however, meet him and persuade him to have sex with his teacher. To find her, police have started a manhunt.

On Wednesday, the accused teacher appeared before a POSCO court and was sent under police remand for one more day.

Before the court, police argued that they needed to question her in order to gather more evidence and that they would need to determine whether she had sexually exploited or abused any other students at the school. Additionally, the police requested one day of police custody for the accused in order to undertake a psychological test on Thursday.