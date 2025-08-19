Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's mega flop period drama will drop for streaming, here's when and where you can watch
Mumbai school holiday: Will schools and colleges remain closed on August 20 due to heavy rain? Check here
CP Radhakrishnan vs B Sudershan Reddy: Who are the Vice Presidential candidates of NDA and INDIA bloc?
Viral Video: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s old dance video goes viral, wearing latex pants, heels, netizens call him...
Parag Tyagi fulfills late wife Shefali Jariwala's incomplete dream, promises to help...: 'Keep praying and..
NCERT releases special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12; check details
Natasa Stankovic to Dhanashree Verma: Meet famous cricketers' ex-wives; know what they are doing now
'What else does he have to do?': Former Indian cricketer questions Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad
Mumbai Monorail stalls between Mysore colony, Bhakti park amid heavy rainfall, passengers stuck for an hour
Cabinet approves major airport project, with 1,000 peak hour capacity, total capacity is..., located in..., know features
INDIA
Schools and colleges will remain closed in Thane and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, August 20. But BMC has not issued any such information yet.
BMC has not issued any circular indicating a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 20, even as heavy rainfall continues. As of 10:50 pm on Tuesday, the official social media handle of BMC did not post about the holiday on August 20. However, the civic body cautioned netizens about fake news circulating that it has already declared a holiday. "This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms," it said.
Schools and colleges, both public and private, will remain closed in Thane and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday (August 20) as southwest monsoon mayhem continues to disrupt normal life. The announcement of the holiday came late in the evening. Earlier, the Panvel Municipal Corporation posted a circular as well, confirming holiday for schools within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.
हा संदेश खोटा आहे. बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने आपल्या सोशल मीडियावरून अशी कोणतीही माहिती प्रसारित केलेली नाही.— माझ August 19, 2025
This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms.MyBMCUpdates… pic.twitter.com/hl0FYRouew
A red alert has been issued in the Pune Ghat area for the next 24 hours in the state, and an orange alert has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Satara Ghat and Kolhapur Ghat.
Mumbai Monorail breaks down causing panic among passengers
A significant incident unfolded when a monorail near the Mysore Colony station in Chembur stalled, stranding several passengers. Passengers, redirected from the Harbour Line, were trapped for hours without adequate communication. Later in the night, over 500 passengers were rescued from two Mumbai Monorail trains stuck between stations, rescue operation over, BMC officials said.
READ | Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) claimed that the Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations due to a technical snag caused by "overcrowding". "Preliminary checks found that overcrowding increased the train's total weight to about 109 metric tonnes against its designed capacity of 104 tonnes," the MMRDA, the executing agency of the Monorail project, said.