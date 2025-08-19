Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mumbai school holiday: Will schools and colleges remain closed on August 20 due to heavy rain? Check here

Schools and colleges will remain closed in Thane and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, August 20. But BMC has not issued any such information yet.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 11:13 PM IST

Mumbai school holiday: Will schools and colleges remain closed on August 20 due to heavy rain? Check here

BMC has not issued any circular indicating a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 20, even as heavy rainfall continues. As of 10:50 pm on Tuesday, the official social media handle of BMC did not post about the holiday on August 20. However, the civic body cautioned netizens about fake news circulating that it has already declared a holiday. "This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms," it said.

Thane, Navi Mumbai and other cities declare August 20 as holiday

Schools and colleges, both public and private, will remain closed in Thane and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday (August 20) as southwest monsoon mayhem continues to disrupt normal life. The announcement of the holiday came late in the evening. Earlier, the Panvel Municipal Corporation posted a circular as well, confirming holiday for schools within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.

Red, Orange alerts issued for several areas

A red alert has been issued in the Pune Ghat area for the next 24 hours in the state, and an orange alert has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Satara Ghat and Kolhapur Ghat.

Mumbai Monorail breaks down causing panic among passengers

A significant incident unfolded when a monorail near the Mysore Colony station in Chembur stalled, stranding several passengers. Passengers, redirected from the Harbour Line, were trapped for hours without adequate communication. Later in the night, over 500 passengers were rescued from two Mumbai Monorail trains stuck between stations, rescue operation over, BMC officials said.

READ | Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) claimed that the Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations due to a technical snag caused by "overcrowding". "Preliminary checks found that overcrowding increased the train's total weight to about 109 metric tonnes against its designed capacity of 104 tonnes," the MMRDA, the executing agency of the Monorail project, said.

