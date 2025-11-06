FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mumbai’s traffic to ease with 4 lane overbridge, to reduce travel time between Thane to Dombivli from 1 hour to...

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has upgraded its plan for a rail overbridge (ROB) project at the Mothagaon level crossing in Dombivli, expanding it from two lanes to four to make it convenient to accommodate higher traffic.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 10:38 PM IST

Mumbai's traffic to ease with 4 lane overbridge, to reduce travel time between Thane to Dombivli from 1 hour to...
New 4 lane overbridge, to reduce travel time between Thane to Dombivli
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has upgraded its plan for a rail overbridge (ROB) project at the Mothagaon level crossing in Dombivli, expanding it from two lanes to four to make it convenient to accommodate higher traffic. Once completed, the bridge will be able to reduce travel time between Dombivli and Thane crossing the Mankoli flyover from nearly one hour to just 25 minutes. This will give much-needed relief for commuters facing traffic woes in the area. 

According to officials, the project will cost around Rs 170 crore for which the corporation is working with the support of the railways. To take approval for the funding of the project, KDMC has already sent the proposal to the state government, which will likely give its approval, as per a report by The Times of India. 

The decision to expand the bridge was taken after citizens and local leaders, including former Sena (UBT) corporator Dipesh Mhatre, expressed the need for a huge infrastructure to manage growing traffic.  

As the project will lead to displacement, Mhatre said that KDMC has taken the initiative to keep Rs 68 crore as part of the compensation for about 600 families and individuals who will need to leave their homes. He said, “This is the first time that KDMC is offering compensation for this scale. Earlier, those affected by civic projects were only given transfer of development rights (TDR),” the media report added. 

After the completion of the project, it is expected to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic for thousands of commuters travelling between Dombivli and Thane.

