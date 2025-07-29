Mumbai's Rs 300 crore Annabhau Sathe Memorial relocation lottery delayed due to protest over lack of transparency

The state government allocated a budget of Rs 305.62 crore on April 2, 2024, for an international-level memorial in Chirag Nagar, dedicated to Dalit poet, writer, and social reformer Sathe, who once lived there.

The lottery intended to rehabilitate 62 project-affected persons (PAPs) to facilitate the construction of the Rs 300 crore Annabhau Sathe memorial in Ghatkopar (W) has been delayed following requests from residents seeking clarification on the process from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

Despite the SRA having already issued final notices to residents, requesting them to vacate their homes, approximately 220 families remain uncertain about the rehabilitation scheme.

The state government allocated a budget of Rs 305.62 crore on April 2, 2024, for an international-level memorial in Chirag Nagar, dedicated to Dalit poet, writer, and social reformer Sathe, who once lived there. The memorial, known as 'Sahityaratna Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Research and Training Institute,' is intended to honor the literary figure and his achievements, alongside the restoration of about 220 slum rehabilitation sites.

Despite the local community's general support for the memorial, there's uncertainty among them regarding their rehabilitation plan. The SRA, managing the restoration and rehabilitation project, recently issued final notices to 62 houses, instructing residents to provide their documents and vacate their homes.

The lottery, originally scheduled for July 29, has been postponed indefinitely following a representation from the residents, according to an SRA official. The official stated, "We received a representation from the residents requesting more clarity on the rehabilitation process. Consequently, we have postponed the lottery and will announce a new date."

Notably, residents are concerned that the PAP units' locations have not been disclosed, fearing they might be relocated outside Ghatkopar or to a less desirable nearby area. Sunil Raghavan, a resident of Sawantwadi who received an eviction notice for his shop in the area, expressed, "I've already submitted my documents and am awaiting eligibility approval. People are uncertain about their future due to the lack of clarity from the authorities. We've heard rumors of being moved to the temporary quarantine center in Azad Nagar, constructed during the Covid-19 pandemic, but no one wants to go there because it's in poor condition."

According to an SRA official, "For this project, we will not be engaging developers to construct new settlement units; instead, the PAPs will be rehabilitated in available units nearby. The initial phase lottery for 62 units will be rehabilitated in a PAP unit approximately 200 meters behind Azad Nagar."

Residents have voiced their discontent towards their elected representatives, accusing them of making ambitious promises during the project's announcement and subsequently abandoning them during this critical phase. Suman Chopdekar, a resident of Chirag Nagar's Sawantwadi for the past 29 years, stated, "We were promised a school, hospital, and garden alongside the memorial, but now we are uncertain about our own rehabilitation. We are considering withholding our documents until we receive clarity on the rehabilitation plans, as we may not be able to refuse a substandard residence otherwise."