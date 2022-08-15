Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mumbai's Reliance Hospital receives calls threatening to kill Mukesh Ambani, his family; one suspect detained

The person made three to four calls on a public number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, a police official said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Mumbai's Reliance Hospital receives calls threatening to kill Mukesh Ambani, his family; one suspect detained
Mukesh Ambani and his family - File Photo

A suspect was detained after Reliance Foundation Hospital, located in South Mumbai, received multiple calls today in which the unidentified caller threatened to kill Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. 

The man, identified as 56-year-old Vishnu Bhowmick, had made multiple threat calls to a landline number at the hospital. 

The suspect was traced after the police identified the phone number from which he had made the calls. A preliminary investigation suggests the caller is mentally unstable, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.  

The person made three to four calls on a public number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, a police official said. After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it.

In February last year, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani's residence 'Antilia' and the owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was subsequently murdered. Soon after the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), several police officers, including Sachin Waze, Sunil Mane and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, were arrested.

Last month, the Supreme Court had ruled that Ambani and his family can continue to have the security cover provided by the central government, dismissing a petition challenging the provision. The Centre had approached the top court after the Tripura High Court accepted a PIL against the government security cover to the Ambanis.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 422 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.