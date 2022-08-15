Mumbai's Reliance Hospital receives calls threatening to kill Mukesh Ambani, his family; one suspect detained

Mukesh Ambani and his family - File Photo

A suspect was detained after Reliance Foundation Hospital, located in South Mumbai, received multiple calls today in which the unidentified caller threatened to kill Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family.

The man, identified as 56-year-old Vishnu Bhowmick, had made multiple threat calls to a landline number at the hospital.

The suspect was traced after the police identified the phone number from which he had made the calls. A preliminary investigation suggests the caller is mentally unstable, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The person made three to four calls on a public number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, a police official said. After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it.

In February last year, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani's residence 'Antilia' and the owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was subsequently murdered. Soon after the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), several police officers, including Sachin Waze, Sunil Mane and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, were arrested.

Last month, the Supreme Court had ruled that Ambani and his family can continue to have the security cover provided by the central government, dismissing a petition challenging the provision. The Centre had approached the top court after the Tripura High Court accepted a PIL against the government security cover to the Ambanis.