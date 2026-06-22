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Mumbai Monsoon Woes: Heavy rain leaves roads waterlogged, traffic crawling, IMD issues 'yellow' alert

The IMD has a yellow alert in place until Tuesday, June 23, and rainfall is expected to intensify around Thursday and Friday as the monsoon picks up.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

Mumbai Monsoon Woes: Heavy rain leaves roads waterlogged, traffic crawling, IMD issues 'yellow' alert
Image source: ANI
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Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning lashed Mumbai on Monday, leading to flooded roads and disrupted traffic in several parts of the city. The downpour hit a day after the monsoon finally made its arrival. Moderate to heavy showers were reported, with isolated areas likely to get thunderstorms, lightning, and winds gusting 30-40 kmph.

IMD issues yellow alert

The IMD has a yellow alert in place until Tuesday, June 23, and rainfall is expected to intensify around Thursday and Friday as the monsoon picks up. 

The weather department said that the southwest monsoon should move into more areas of Maharashtra around June 23.

Mumbai monsoon: Traffic reported in parts of city

The intense rain disrupted traffic in multiple parts of the city during rush hour. The Western Express Highway faced major congestion due to rain-related slowdowns.

Waterlogging was reported in several areas, and a truck carrying vegetables overturned on the highway, worsening the traffic situation. Traffic at the Andheri subway was halted for about 10–15 minutes because of the rain. A civic official was deployed there to monitor conditions and keep the subway clear.

Parts of Bandra East also saw waterlogging, with videos showing rainwater pooling on roads and hampering traffic.

Although the rain has offered relief from the heat, authorities are asking residents to stay alert as heavy showers, lightning, and gusty winds are forecast for parts of the city.

The fresh spell of rain quickly trended online, with social media filling up with posts, videos, and visuals of Mumbai’s first major showers this season.

Meanhwhile, rainfall is set to become heavier and more widespread over the coming week, with a major uptick likely around June 25 and 26 as the monsoon system gains strength.

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