Mumbai’s longest metro line, Kanjurmarg–Badlapur, to ease daily travel, reduce time, for commuters; check details

Mumbai will soon witness one of its most ambitious metro projects after long delays. The 43.69 km long Metro Line 14 will connect Kanjurmarg in the west to Badlapur in the east, making this corridor one of the longest lines in Mumbai’s expanding metro network.

Mumbai’s longest metro line, Kanjurmarg–Badlapur, will soon be constructed and ease travel time

Mumbai will soon witness one of its most ambitious metro projects after long delays. The 43.69 km long Metro Line 14 will connect Kanjurmarg in the west to Badlapur in the east, making this corridor one of the longest lines in Mumbai’s expanding metro network. The anticipated metro corridor will ease daily commute for lakhs of Mumbaikars who face Mumbai Suburban Railway’s Central line, one of the busiest lines of Suburban Railway network.

Major setbacks to the project result in delays

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited fresh bids for a consultant to finalise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the line. The step has been taken after continuous incidents of setbacks:

-December 2025: MMRDA terminated its contract with Italian firm M/s Metro Milano after IIT Bombay raised serious concerns during the project's review including its feasibility report, and said that its key technical parameters needed revision.

-This year: MMRDA explored a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to fund the project, but cancelled the plan there was no response from private bidders.

Presently, the MMRDA is preparing to bring a fresh consultant to work on IIT Bombay’s technical concerns, review the project’s parameters again, and suggest alternative funding models.

What's there for commuters?

The Kanjurmarg–Badlapur stretch passes some of the most congested and underserved corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Towns like Dombivli, Ambernath, and Badlapur have witnessed outburst of population with less fast transit options. However, a metro line on this route could:

Prominently reduce commute times for residents of Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli belt

-Also reduce pressure on the heavily burdened Central Railway suburban network

-Open up connectivity between the eastern suburbs and key metro interchange hubs like Kanjurmarg

What next?

After a new consultant is appointed, a revised DPR will have to be drafted, reviewed, and cleared before construction can start. Given the project’s past delays, timelines remain uncertain, though the fresh bidding process indicates MMRDA’s intent to revive it.