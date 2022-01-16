Mumbai revises travel guidelines for travellers arriving from THIS country

If you are planning to travel from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Mumbai anytime soon, it is important to know that the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has issued a special guideline for international travellers arriving from UAE including Dubai in Mumbai.

As per these SOPs, 7 days home quarantine and on arrival RT-PCR test was made mandatory for such passengers. No special SOPs henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai.

These directives are now revised as below:

- Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from “Countries other than countries at-risk” will be made applicable to travellers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai.

These directions will be enforced with effect from midnight of January 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday reported 10,661 new cases and 11 deaths today. There are 73,518 active cases in the city. The city is expected to touch the 10-lakh mark for coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.