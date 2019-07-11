Mumbai: Rescue operation underway for toddler stuck inside gutter in Goregaon

A search-and-rescue operation is being carried out for the toddler boy, Divyansh Singh, who fell into a gutter in Goregaon on Wednesday night, informed Mumbai Police.

The search operation is being carried out along the drainage line in a 10 km area and a portion of the wall was also broken with the help of JCB machinery. Due to the force of the water current, there is a possibility that the child could have been dragged into the main drainage line, officials said.

1.5-year-old Divyansh fell into a gutter last night in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon East.

The incident occurred around 10:24 PM on Wednesday night and soon after the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) began a search operation in the area.

Along with MFB, police, ambulance and ward staff were also pressed into action for the search and rescue of the child. The operations continued through Thursday morning but Divyansh could not be rescued till now.

Authorities have also obtained a CCTV visual of the incident in which the child could be seen walking alone on the road before falling in the open drainage system.

In the footage, the child can be seen walking on the road at night, before he stumbles into an electric enclosure box and tumbles down into the manhole.

#WATCH Mumbai: A 3-year-old boy fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm yesterday. Rescue operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kx2vlJAN5C — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

It has been over nine hours that little Divyansh has been stuck inside the gutter now. Rescue operations are underway.