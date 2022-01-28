Mumbai reports first case of black fungus of 2022 - Everything you need to know

While many states in the country are witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases amid the third wave, the Black Fungus has made a come back in Mumbai.

The black fungus also known as Mucormycosis was detected in a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient who had tested positive on January 5. He began showing symptoms of the black fungus on January 12. However, this is not the first time India is witnessing a black fungus case. There were several cases at the time of the COVID-19 second wave in April-May 2021.

What is Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is also called black fungus is a very rare infection that is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It mostly affects the brain, lungs and sinuses. It can be dangerous for patients who are diabetic or have immunocompromised diseases.

The overall rate of mortality for Mucormycosis is 50 per cent according to doctors and it may be triggered by the usage of steroids.

Regarding the resurgence of the black fungus, Infectious Disease specialist of the Masina Hospital, Dr Trupti Gilada said, "We know from the second wave that the risk factors for mucormycosis are prolonged hospitalizations, need of prolonged corticosteroids in those with moderate to severe covid and indiscriminate use of steroids in those with mild COVID."

She further said, "Though it is still too early to know if we will see a large number of mucormycosis patients in the third wave, we expect it to be much lower because all the above risk factors are much lower with Omicron. Responsible use of steroids, antibiotics and good sugar control in those with diabetes is going to be key in averting this deadly disease going forward."

Regarding Omicron patients, Dr Charu Dutt Arora Consultant Physician and Infectious Disease Specialist Head, Ameri Health, Asian Hospital said, "No, there is no rise in the cases of mucormycosis among patients suffering from Omicron."

She further added, "Since most of the patients have mild to moderate symptoms and do not require immunomodulators such as steroids or high flow oxygen support during their treatment, the incidence is low."