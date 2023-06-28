Mumbai rains trigger waterlogging, traffic jam; IMD issues big weather warning

Mumbai rains | Photo: File

On Wednesday morning, Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall in several parts of the city including Goregaon, Vile, Parle, Lower Parel and Andheri. IMD had issued an orange alert earlier, informing that several parts of the city received heavy to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rainfall in the city led to waterlogging at various places. It seems like rainfall in the city is not likely to stop any time soon as the IMD's alert states that the city will witness rainfall till Thursday.

All over Maharashtra, Gondia and Bhandara districts received heavy rain over the last two days. The authorities have also opened four gates of the Pujaritola dam to avoid flood situations. The Ambenali Ghat road is temporarily closed for traffic from both ends following the recent incidents of a rock slide.

Mumbai rain: Waterlogging

Even after the BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal informed that desilting work on rivers around Mumbai has been done to avoid waterlogging, the city is experiencing heavy traffic jams triggered by waterlogging on roads following the rainfall.

Mumbai rain's impact on AQI

Since June 1, the base weather station in Santacruz has recorded 253.1 mm of rain, which is below the seasonal normal of 435.5 mm. On Monday, Mumbai's maximum temperature settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius. As per civic officials, Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs received 12.44 mm, 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm of rainfall respectively between 8 am and 12 noon on Wednesday.

The recent showers have also positively impacted air quality, with the city recording a satisfactory air quality index (AQI) value of 73 on Monday, slightly deteriorating from Sunday’s AQI of 61.

Mumbai rains: Reason behind heavy rainfall

IMD Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair, reported to The Indian Express on Monday that three synoptic situations are behind the heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Firstly, a low-pressure system in Odisha is projected to move towards Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, there is a strong offshore trough. Finally, there are cyclonic circulations in the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Gujarat coast. These synoptic situations are causing the westerlies to intensify, creating favourable conditions for the monsoon.