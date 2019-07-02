Mumbai rains train update Live: As water levels recede, services limping back to normalcy

Train services in Mumbai have been hampered due to torrential rainfall. Here are the latest updates.

Western Railway: There's no disruption on Western Railway. Trains are running normal b/w Churchgate-Virar. Water level has come down on all 4 lines at Nallasopara. Trains are running with some delay due to low visibility in section due to heavy rains&receipt of out station trains pic.twitter.com/8v3zk1fxYI — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

These are corrected help desk numbers for Passenger enquiry due to heavy rainfall. @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/y0oa0YR6eV — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 2, 2019

The following Trains are cancelled/Reversed/Terminated due to heavy rains at VR-NSP on 2/7/19 1. 59038 (ST-VR) dt 2.7.19 is short terminated at DRD and reversed as 59039 DRD dep 15.53 i.e. 59023/59030 (DRD-VR-DRD) cancelled — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 2, 2019

The following Trains are cancelled/Reversed/Terminated due to heavy rains at VR-NSP on 2/7/19 1. 59440 ADI-MMCT dated 1.7.19 is short terminated at VAPI and Reversed as 59439 Dep Vapi at 16.55 at 2.7.19. Hence 59449/59439 cancelled bet MMCT-VAPI-MMCT — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 2, 2019

The following Trains are cancelled/Reversed/Terminated due to heavy rains at VR-NSP on 2/7/19 59040 (VAPI-VR) at 2.7.19 is cancelled 1. 69139 MEMU (VR-ST) cancelled one SPL MEMU with the rake of 69139 run bet DRD dep 9.15 up to ST 2. 61003 BSR-PNVL dated 2.7.19 is cancelled — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 2, 2019

Passengers may please note that following Trains have been short terminated & reversed from stations other than the destination due to water logging at Nallasopara following very heavy rains. Inconvenience is deeply regretted. #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/vYK05TwIsx — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 2, 2019

#WRUpdates 2/7/19.8.15 hrs. As water receded to some extent at Nallasopara,WR locals are being run with a frequency of 30 mins btwn Vasai https://t.co/14GNMTlc14 are running normal btwn Churchgate- Vasai Rd. AC local will not be run today. @drmbct @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 2, 2019

02/07 /19. 09.15 hrs. WR suburban services are running without disruption between Churchgate - Vasai Rd & with a frequency of 20-25 mins bet Vasai Rd & Virar. Trains may be run with some delay due to low visibility & safety. @drmbct @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc #WRUpdates — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 2, 2019

12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12809 Mumbai-Howrah mail via Nagpur JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval

12541 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12542 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Igatpuri

17508 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devgiri Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 17057 Mumbai-Secunderabad Devgiri Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road.

11016 Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri.

18030 Shalimar-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Khandwa and will run as 18029 LTT-Shalimar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval

12106 Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12105 Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road

12290 Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12289 Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road

12102 Howrah-LTT Jnaneshwari Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

12138 Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12137 Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad

11058 Amritsar-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad

12361 Asabsol-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

01024 Gorakhpur-LTT Special JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Pachora.

Amid heavy downpour causing water logging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a public holiday.

"In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," said BMC CPRO.Earlier the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools.

Mumbai's lifeline local trains are also badly affected due to torrential downpour . According to BMC, currently trains are working only in very limited lines in Central, Western and Harbour lines.

So in Western Lines, Borivali to Vasai (up and down) is not operational currently. In Central Lines, CST to Thane (up and down) is not working. In Harbour Lines, CST to Vashi (up and down) is not working currently.

So in effect, Thane and Vashi, two of the important areas in outskirts of Mumbai are currently not accessible by Mumbai local trains, which would be extremely problematic for lakhs of commuters who come to the Maximum City for work.

Central Railway: Due to rains,Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following sections till further notice—CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line,Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line,Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line,4th corridor to Kharkopar,Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line. pic.twitter.com/Un73ZTuFHV — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Maharashtra CM has urged citizens to stay at home in Mumbai unless there is an emergency.