Mumbai rains train update Live: As water levels recede, services limping back to normalcy

Services affected in all lines.


People stranded in Mumbai

, ANI

Written By

Updated: Jul 2, 2019, 12:23 PM IST

Train services in Mumbai have been hampered due to torrential rainfall. Here are the latest updates.

12:20 IST Tuesday, 2 July 2019

11:08 IST Tuesday, 2 July 2019

9:26 IST Tuesday, 2 July 2019

So as of now services normal between Churchgate and Vasai. 

Central Railways update: 

Trains Update – 3 (short termination on 2.7.2019)

Due to very heavy rains in Mumbai area, the train running pattern will be as under:

Trains Short terminated

12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12809 Mumbai-Howrah mail via Nagpur JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval

12541 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12542 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Igatpuri

17508 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devgiri Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 17057 Mumbai-Secunderabad Devgiri Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road.

11016 Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri.

18030 Shalimar-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Khandwa and will run as 18029 LTT-Shalimar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval

12106 Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12105 Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road

12290 Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12289 Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road

12102 Howrah-LTT Jnaneshwari Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

12138 Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12137 Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad

11058 Amritsar-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad

12361 Asabsol-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

01024 Gorakhpur-LTT Special JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Pachora.

7:30 IST Tuesday, 2 July 2019

Amid heavy downpour causing water logging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a public holiday.

"In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," said BMC CPRO.Earlier the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools.

Mumbai's lifeline local trains are also badly affected due to torrential downpour . According to BMC, currently trains are working only in very limited lines in Central, Western and Harbour lines. 

So in Western Lines, Borivali to Vasai (up and down) is not operational currently. In Central Lines, CST to Thane (up and down) is not working. In Harbour Lines, CST to Vashi (up and down) is not working currently. 

So in effect, Thane and Vashi, two of the important areas in outskirts of Mumbai are currently not accessible by Mumbai local trains, which would be extremely problematic for lakhs of commuters who come to the Maximum City for work. 

Maharashtra CM has urged citizens to stay at home in Mumbai unless there is an emergency. 

