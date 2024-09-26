Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges in Mumbai to remain closed today due to heavy rains, IMD issues 'red' alert till...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'If you were to die…': This company's head designer's advice on work ethic sparks internet debate

World's most expensive condom auctioned for Rs 44000, it is made of...

India's first bullet train to come from..., check top speed, distance, route

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

'Raised the plan of victory...': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets his US counterpart Biden

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
World's most expensive condom auctioned for Rs 44000, it is made of...

World's most expensive condom auctioned for Rs 44000, it is made of...

India's first bullet train to come from..., check top speed, distance, route

India's first bullet train to come from..., check top speed, distance, route

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

This city was capital of India for 24 hours

This city was capital of India for 24 hours

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actor who quit Bollywood after many flop films, became superstar in foreign film industry, Akshay Kumar was his..

Meet actor who quit Bollywood after many flop films, became superstar in foreign film industry, Akshay Kumar was his..

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

Deepika Padukone bonds with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; pic goes viral

Deepika Padukone bonds with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; pic goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges in Mumbai to remain closed today due to heavy rains, IMD issues 'red' alert till...

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase announced public holiday for all schools and colleges in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday in view of incessant rainfall as predicted by IMD.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges in Mumbai to remain closed today due to heavy rains, IMD issues 'red' alert till...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In wake of torrential rains across Mumbai, Schools and colleges in Mumbai are closed today, September 26. 

Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the city, with a landslide also reported at the Mumbra bypass, causing further disruption to movement in the city.

In a post on X Mumbai Police said, "In view of the Red alert in Mumbai & suburbs, issued by IMD, a holiday has been declared for all schools & colleges for tomorrow, 26th September 2024. Mumbaikars are requested to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe. Dial 100 in case of any emergencies." BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani took stock of the rain situation in the city.

BMC said in a statement, "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning at 8.30 am. In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required."

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase announced public holiday for all schools and colleges in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday in view of incessant rainfall as predicted by IMD. IMD has issued an orange alert for tomorrow in the Pune district.

Earlier in the day, IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts while for Ratnagiri district on September 26. On September 25, in its daily weather bulletin for the nation, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, Bihar; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka & Telangana. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri Becomes World Climate Change Foundation's Global Ambassador

Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri Becomes World Climate Change Foundation's Global Ambassador

This Indian car brand set to acquire 50% stake in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, deal will cost Rs…

This Indian car brand set to acquire 50% stake in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, deal will cost Rs…

Meet actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, divorced first wife, became father at 50, career saved by...

Meet actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, divorced first wife, became father at 50, career saved by...

Navigating the Ever-Changing Tech Landscape: The Journey of Aravind Ayyagari

Navigating the Ever-Changing Tech Landscape: The Journey of Aravind Ayyagari

This singer sang at churches, left Air Force, became superstar, was shot dead by his father after...

This singer sang at churches, left Air Force, became superstar, was shot dead by his father after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement