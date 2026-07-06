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Mumbai Rains: Pune announces school holiday on July 6 after Mumbai as IMD issues red alert; Landslide hits Pune-Mumbai link road

An early Monday landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 on the Pune-to-Mumbai stretch of the Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link Road caused heavy rain-related disruption, prompting officials to divert traffic from 4 am.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 07:45 AM IST

Mumbai Rains: Pune announces school holiday on July 6 after Mumbai as IMD issues red alert; Landslide hits Pune-Mumbai link road
Representational image; Image source: ANI
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After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'Red Alert' for extremely heavy rainfall, the Pune district administration announced a holiday for all schools in the district on Monday as a precaution to ensure student safety.

The Pune Municipal Corporation also urged residents in an X post to avoid going out unless it is essential, stay away from rivers, streams and other hazardous areas, and follow all instructions from local authorities.

Landslide shut Pune-Mumbai expressway

An early Monday landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 on the Pune-to-Mumbai stretch of the Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link Road caused heavy rain-related disruption, prompting officials to divert traffic from 4 am. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said it is keeping watch with the Highway Traffic Police. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Separately, a landslide in Patan village near Lohagad Fort has allegedly trapped a family and rescue efforts are in progress. The Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway were shut both ways after a concrete pillar gave way and alternate routes through Maval and Tamini Ghat were flooded.

Meanwhile, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday took stock of the situation after landslides and falling boulders hit the Mumbai-Pune ghat section, halting train movement. He said teams are fully ready to clear the stretch despite predictions of more heavy rainfall. He further instructed officers of both Western Railway and Central Railway to work together to fast-track restoration and resume services at the earliest.

IMD issues 'Red' alert

The IMD issued a Red alert at 4 AM for Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad and Thane, predicting intense downpours and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph. Mumbai is already facing school closures, exam cancellations and a landslide on a railway line.

Schools to reamin close in Mumbai on July 6

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on July 6 (Monday).

In a statement, the BMC said, "In view of this forecast and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and colleges in Mumbai."

The BMC, however, clarified that government and private offices will function as usual.Thane District Collector Shrikrishnath Panchal also announced that the Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary schools, and secondary schools will remain shut in the district tomorrow.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also announced the closing of all schools on Monday for the safety of students amid incessant rain. Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde appealed to citizens not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

6 dead after chawl collaped in Mumbai

Amid nonstop heavy rainfall on Sunday, a chawl in Mumbai’s Mankhurd collapsed, killing six people, four of whom were children.

According to civic officials, a ground-plus-three-storey chawl partially caved in Sunday night amid the downpour, and 4 to 5 people are believed to be trapped.

The incident happened at around 8:30 pm in Chawl No. 5, Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir. Early information indicates that two to three flats in the structure caved in.

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