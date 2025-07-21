Mumbai rains: Massive traffic jam in city after heavy rainfall, roads waterlogged, flights hit, IMD issues yellow alert till...

Motorists complained of slow traffic movement on both the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway due to rain and other reasons during the morning rush hours.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight, causing waterlogging in some low-lying areas and slowing vehicular movement in parts of the city, civic officials said on Monday.

After a reduced rain spell earlier this month and sunny skies for the last few days, the metropolis witnessed heavy overnight showers.

The rain intensity reduced since early morning in the island city, but most parts of the eastern and eastern suburbs continued to receive heavy downpour. The heavy overnight showers led to waterlogging at several low-lying areas in the city and suburbs.

Traffic affected in Mumbai

The Andheri subway (in western part of Mumbai) was closed for traffic due to water accumulation.

Motorists complained of slow traffic movement on both the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway due to rain and other reasons during the morning rush hours.

Some commuters also complained that locals trains were running with a little delay.

IMD issues 'yellow alert'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai. The weather department predicts continued moderate rainfall and the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds between 30 and 40 kmph.

For the next 24 hours, IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain in Mumbai and suburbs, with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

After a high tide of 3.91 metres at 9.19 am, another one of 3.38 metres was expected at 8.37 pm. A low tide of 2.28 metres was expected at 3.03 pm, as per a civic official.

Airlines issue advisory for travellers

Airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet issued advisories urging passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Taking to social media X, formerly Twitter, IndiGo wrote, "Heavy rain showers have settled in over #Mumbai, and the roads are feeling the impact. Several routes towards the airport are seeing slow-moving traffic due to steady downpour."

It further said, "If you are flying today, please plan ahead, leave a little earlier, and check your flight status on our app or website before stepping out."

"We understand these conditions can affect your journey. Our teams are ready to support you on the ground and are working to keep operations running as steadily as possible. Thank you for your understanding." the airline added.

While SpiceJet warned of possible delays due to poor visibility and rainfall affecting both arrivals and departures.

Taking to their official social media handle, SpiceJet wrote, "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECYWr0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 21, 2025

"Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status," it further added.