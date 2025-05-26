The IMD also issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rainfall throughout the day in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts. An 'orange' alert has been issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Overnight rains running well into the morning lashed Mumbai, leaving several areas waterlogged, leading to traffic jams, flooding of railway tracks, and affecting flight operations. The suburban train services reported delays with trains running at least 5-10 minutes behind schedule. Several airlines, including Spicejet, Air India have issued travel advisories for passengers commuting to and from Mumbai airport.

Low-lying areas in the city such as Kurla, Sion, Dadar and Parel were badly hit. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Nariman Point area received 40 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 7 am on Monday, while Grant Road received 36 mm, Colaba received 31 mm of rainfall and Byculla witnessed 21 mm of rainfall.



Here are the live updates:

SpiceJet posted an advisory for passengers which said, "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Commuters wade through waterlogged roads as rain lashes Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/QfHOUIbfdr — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

Air India advisory



Air India also issued an advisory saying, "Rain and thunderstorms are impacting flight operations in Mumbai. To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mumbai following heavy rainfall.



(Visuals from Wadala) pic.twitter.com/pu4OLQW6Ax — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Suburban trains affected



On the other hand, the suburban railways said that slow trains going towards Kalyan on the main line of the Central Railway are running five minutes late, while the fast trains going towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus are running ten minutes late. Train services on the harbour and western line are also facing similar delays.

With agency inputs