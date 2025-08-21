Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Schools and colleges across most parts of Mumbai are expected to remain open and function as per schedule.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 08:58 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: From schools to offices – Know what’s closed, what’s open in Mumbai today

Days after facing monsoon fur, Mumbai finally experienced some relief from the intense rains on Wednesday. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting normal rainfall for the day, the relief is likely to continue on Thursday as well.

The majority of Mumbai's schools and colleges are expected to remain open and run according to plan. The city's local train has resumed regular operations, giving commuters some respite. As the city slowly returns to normal life, offices reopened on Wednesday, and banks and stores returns to routine life.

However, due to heavy rains, the Lonavala Municipal Council has declared today a holiday for all schools.  All primary, secondary, and upper secondary schools located within the council's boundaries are subject to the order, regardless of management or mode of instruction.

