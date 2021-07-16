Mumbai Rains Alert: BIG update on Mumbai local train services - read details here

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said "Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on the fast line.

It has been raining incessantly since last night in Mumbai, which has caused waterlogging in parts and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several parts of the city. Mumbai local train services have also been severely hit due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks. On the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said "Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on the fast line.

The Harbor line is also running 20-25 minutes late. Trans-Harbor line traffic is running smoothly.

"Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged. Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.

Moderate to intense spell of rain is likely in Mumbai in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

In a tweet, the IMD also informed that over the last 24 hours, the city recorded about 25 cm of rain. "Extremely Heavy Rainfall observed during the last 24 hours over Mumbai (Santacruz) - 25 cm. Moderate to Intense spell likely to continue over Mumbai during next 3 hours," the IMD tweeted.