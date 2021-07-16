Mumbai Rains Alert: BIG update on Mumbai local train services - read details here

Headlines

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai Rains Alert: BIG update on Mumbai local train services - read details here

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said "Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on the fast line.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2021, 11:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It has been raining incessantly since last night in Mumbai, which has caused waterlogging in parts and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several parts of the city. Mumbai local train services have also been severely hit due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks. On the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said "Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on the fast line. 

The Harbor line is also running 20-25 minutes late. Trans-Harbor line traffic is running smoothly.

"Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged. Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.

Moderate to intense spell of rain is likely in Mumbai in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. 

In a tweet, the IMD also informed that over the last 24 hours, the city recorded about 25 cm of rain. "Extremely Heavy Rainfall observed during the last 24 hours over Mumbai (Santacruz) - 25 cm. Moderate to Intense spell likely to continue over Mumbai during next 3 hours," the IMD tweeted. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Miss World CEO Julia Morley recalls how 20-year-old Aishwarya Rai stunned everyone: 'Something magical...' | Exclusive

‘I don’t have an ego': Mohammed Shami's insights on bowling with the new or old ball prior to India's Asia Cup opener

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to shed illuminating insights into the Sun's present and future: Expert

Scam 2003's Telgi actor Gagan Dev Riar feels lucky actors today are cast based on talent, ‘not just looks’ | Exclusive

IND vs PAK head-to-head record: Which team has upper hand? Check stats for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE