The weather turned pleasant on Tuesday morning as light rain lashed parts of the city, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain is expected to continue. As per the IMD's Local Weather Report and Forecast for Mumbai-Borivali issued on May 26, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.0 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for May 27 also indicates a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain, with temperatures expected to remain steady at 23.0°C (minimum) and 31.0°C (maximum).

From May 28 to May 30, Mumbai is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain, with temperatures ranging between 24.0°C and 32.0°C. The forecast for May 31 and June 1 suggests partly cloudy skies with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by a rise in the maximum temperature to 33.0°C.



On Monday, Mumbai witnessed heavy rain, marking the onset of the monsoon.

