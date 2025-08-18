Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATE: Red alert issued, schools closed amid heavy rain, airlines share advisory

The heavy rain slowed down the traffic on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashed Mumbai city. Waterlogging was also witnessed in the Gandhi Market Sion area

Heavy rainfall has lashed several parts of Mumbai city on Monday, bringing the traffic to a halt and creating a waterlogging situation in several areas. The heavy rain slowed down the traffic on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashed Mumbai city. Waterlogging was also witnessed in the Gandhi Market Sion area. IMD on Monday issued a red alert for rain in Mumbai, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all schools following heavy rainfall, with afternoon-shift schools set to remain closed.

Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATES:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has urged passengers to check flight status before travelling and to leave earlier than usual to avoid traffic congestion. IndiGo and Akasa Air also shared updates on their flight operations.