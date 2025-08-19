Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here

Due to continuous rainfall in Mumbai, the arrival of a few long-distance trains has also been affected.

Mumbai rains updates: Several trains have been rescheduled, delayed and cancelled due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday. Commuters faced severe hardship as local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted on its main and harbour lines due to submergence of tracks due to torrential rains, while flight operations, too, were affected. At some places, rail tracks were submerged under as much as 17 inches of water, officials said.

Due to continuous rainfall, the arrival of a few long-distance trains in Mumbai has been affected. For the convenience of passengers, Help Desks have been set up at Bandra Terminus and Mumbai Central to provide real-time updates and assistance regarding long train schedules and related information. Here is a list of trains that have been disrupted due to the rains in Mumbai.

Rescheduling of trains:

82901 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Tejas Exp has been rescheduled to depart Ex Mumbai Central at 17.20 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 15.55 hrs 12931 Mumbai Central - Vatva AC Double Decker Exp has been rescheduled to depart Ex Mumbai Central at 17.55 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 14.30 hrs 12921 Mumbai Central - Surat Flying Rani Exp has been rescheduled to depart Ex Mumbai Central at 18.10 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 17.55 hrs 12979 Bandra Terminus - Jaipur SF Exp has been rescheduled to depart Ex Bandra Terminus at 18.30 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 17.05 hrs 20907 Dadar - Bhuj Sayajinagari Exp has been rescheduled to depart Ex Dadar at 17.40 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 15.15 hrs

Cancellation of trains: