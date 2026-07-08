Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 9, train services hit; details inside

The weather office said rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce from July 9 onwards. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds over Mumbai and adjoining districts on Wednesday, even as heavy rain-triggered waterlogging disrupted rail traffic on the Western Railway network.

According to the IMD, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated places in Palghar expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall. Wind speeds of 60-70 kmph are also likely over parts of the Konkan region.

The weather office said rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce from July 9 onwards. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD warned that the intense rainfall could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods, disruption of road, rail, air and ferry services, rough sea conditions along the Konkan coast, landslides in vulnerable areas, and damage to crops and weak structures. It advised people to avoid waterlogged areas, check traffic conditions before travelling and take precautions during thunderstorms.The weather department added that light to moderate rainfall is expected across most districts from July 12, after the initial spell of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, rail traffic in the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway was affected due to waterlogging in the Navsari-Maroli section following heavy rainfall. Train No. 20908 Bhuj-Dadar Sayajinagari Express, which commenced its journey on July 7, was short-terminated at Gandhidham and cancelled between Gandhidham and Dadar.

Several trains scheduled to run on Wednesday (July 8) have been cancelled, including the Dadar-Bhuj Sayajinagari Express, Ahmedabad-Bandra Terminus Karnavati Express and its return service, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central AC Double Decker Express and its return service, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express and its return service, and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express and its return service.

In addition, Train No. 16311 Sri Ganganagar-Thiruvananthapuram North Express, which commenced its journey on July 7, has been diverted via the Surat-Jalgaon-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan-Panvel route. Western Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train status through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or Rail Madad (139) before commencing their journey.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) asked farmers to plan agricultural activities in accordance with the weather situation as a significant decrease in rainfall is expected in parts of the state from July 8.

While parts of Maharashtra faced heavy rainfall, the state's Agriculture Department urged the farmers in areas with less than satisfactory rainfall not to rush into sowing until sufficient moisture is created in the soil.

In a statement on X, the CMO stated, "Although there was heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Western Maharashtra at the beginning of July, rainfall across various parts of the state so far has been below average. Particularly, the amount of rainfall is low in Khandesh (Dhule and Nandurbar), Central Maharashtra (Ahilyanagar and Solapur), parts of Western Vidarbha, and some areas of Marathwada."

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)