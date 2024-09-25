Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert, local train services disrupted, schools, colleges closed tomorrow

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert warning for Mumbai, Maharashtra till September 26, 8:30 am. IMD forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur & Satara during the next few hours.

Earlier in the day, IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad districts while for Ratnagiri district on September 26. On September 25, in its daily weather bulletin for the nation, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, Bihar; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka & Telangana.

On Tuesday, IMD predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, which will occur from September 26 to September 30. Strong surface winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas tomorrow, the weather agency predicted.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain with lightning likely to occur in North Tamil Nadu in the next seven days and temperature likely to soar 2-4°C above normal. Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomforting weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Tamilnadu. It also predicts that there will be hot and uncomfortable weather in isolated areas of Puducherry and Karaikal area.