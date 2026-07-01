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Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert for Thane, Palghar; Local train services affected, check full forecast here

Amid the intense downpour in Mumbai and surrounding areas, water levels in the seven key lakes are starting to rise.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert for Thane, Palghar; Local train services affected, check full forecast here
Mumbai rains; Image source: ANI
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The IMD announced a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on Wednesday as heavy rains hit the city, forecasting intense showers in some isolated pockets. Officials noted that multiple areas in Mumbai saw over 100 mm of rain in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, leading to flooding in the Andheri subway and other low-lying spots. Traffic had to be rerouted as a result.

Private forecaster AccuWeather also predicted continuous heavy rain through the day and night, with daytime temperatures around 28°C and nighttime temperatures near 26°C. Chances of rain are 100%.

Mumbai lake levels rise to 7.18% after heavy rain

Amid the intense downpour in Mumbai and surrounding areas, water levels in the seven key lakes are starting to rise. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data shared Wednesday, the combined storage in these lakes went up to 7.18% from 6.75% the previous day, easing concerns about water supply.

These seven lakes — Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Vihar — are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar, and Thane. Their levels had been falling through June due to a delayed monsoon and poor rainfall.

Traffic congestion due to heavy rainfall

Visuals from multiple city areas showed crawling traffic and poor visibility, adding to commuter woes in peak hours.

The IMD warned residents to skip unnecessary travel, especially during intense downpours, and to stay clear of unstable structures, trees, and waterlogged spots.

As heavy rain is likely to continue, officials remain vigilant for more flooding, tree collapses, and traffic congestion while Mumbai braces for another day of monsoon trouble.

Local trains affected

As per officials, BEST buses continued regular operations, while Central Railway and Western Railway suburban services experienced delays. Local train movement on the Harbour line between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai was disrupted from 4.52 am to 5.45 am after an overhead wire broke.

July 2026 will likely see above-normal maximum temperatures across most parts of India, except for a few isolated regions in Westcentral India that may record normal to below-normal maximums.

At the same time, minimum temperatures are also expected to remain above normal in most regions, except for some isolated pockets of Central and Northeast India where normal minimum temperatures are likely.

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