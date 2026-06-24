Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange for Thane as heavy showers hit region, check full weather update here

All train services on the Trans Harbour rail corridor have been completely suspended in both directions. The track bed between Kopar Khairane and Turbhe stations was washed away due to heavy rain.

Mumbai was hit by intense rainfall last night. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city, its suburbs, and Palghar district. Thane district is on an orange alert, while Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are under a yellow alert.

Thunderstorms with winds of 41-61 kmph are expected in Mumbai. Heavy to very heavy rain has been falling in Kalyan, Dombivli, Karjat, and Neral since late Tuesday night. Cumulative rain from 8 am June 23 to 2 am June 24 measured 78 mm in the city, 87 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 113 mm in the western suburbs.

Between 1 am and 2 am, Bhandup Complex in the eastern suburbs received 40 mm of rain, while Anand Nagar Municipal School in the western suburbs recorded 32 mm. Early Wednesday morning, the Mithi river level stood at 1.83 metres.

IMD issues alert

IMD’s 7 am nowcast put out an orange warning for the next three hours in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Sindhudurg, noting moderate to intense rain. The full-day alert status has Mumbai, its suburbs, and Palghar on red, Thane on orange, and Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on yellow.

Heavy rains hit train service

All train services on the Trans Harbour rail corridor have been completely suspended in both directions. The track bed between Kopar Khairane and Turbhe stations was washed away due to heavy rain.

As a safety measure, railway authorities stopped all movement on this route. Commuters are being asked to use other modes of transport.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | An underpass in Mumbai's Andheri area was closed after it was flooded due to severe water logging amid heavy rains in the city.



A BMC Official Rhitik says, "... We have not been able to find a temporary solution for this severe water logging... Our… pic.twitter.com/QsN7WbXjYw — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Andheri underpass shut

BMC officials shut down a flooded underpass in Andheri and were stationed there to prevent vehicles from entering. Their caution paid off when a rickshaw driver attempting to pass through got stranded in the submerged passage. Two civic workers entered the water to bring him to safety. “His life was in danger,” said a BMC official.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days later than usual, ending the oppressive heat. According to the India Meteorological Department, “The southwest monsoon has advanced further into the rest of the central Arabian Sea, additional parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, remaining areas of Telangana and Odisha, and more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.”