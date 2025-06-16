After the heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging and low visibility, IndiGo and SpiceJet have also travel advisories for passengers.

Mumbai Rains: Incessant rains have lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic, suburban trains and metro rail services, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and Red alert for Raigad. It also forecasted cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

According to civic officials, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 95 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 58 and 75 mm rainfall, respectively, in 24 hours, ending at 8 am. The city and suburbs witnessed incessant rainfall, with intermittent spells of heavy showers that caused water-logging in several low-lying areas, officials said.

Airlines issue travel advisories

After the heavy downpour that led to waterlogging and low visibility, IndiGo urged passengers to keep a tab on the flight status and allow for extra time for baggage. "If you are travelling today, please allow for extra time and check your flight status on our app or website before you leave for the airport," IndiGo tweeted.

SpiceJet also stated that all departures, arrivals and consequential flights might get affected due to the inclement weather conditions in Mumbai, and urged flyers to check the flight status. "Due to bad weather (rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," it tweeted on Monday morning.

IMD issues 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and 'Red' alert for Raigad today. pic.twitter.com/tAYQQIMYZd — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

Metro, locals affected

Suburban train services on the Central and Western Railway were also running late. Some passengers claimed the Central Railway services were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes during the morning rush hour. The metro service on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line was briefly disrupted in the afternoon after a plastic sheet fell on overhead wires at Azad Nagar station.

"The services are running normally now. Due to heavy winds, a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site flew onto the overhead electrical line near the Azad Nagar Metro station, disrupting train services," Mumbai Metro One informed on X.

