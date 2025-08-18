Mumbai Rains: IMD issues 'Orange Alert' amid heavy showers, check local train, schools, offices updates

Are schools, offices closed in Mumbai today amid heavy rains? Are local trains running on time?

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai with showers reported in Andheri, Ghatkopar, Navi Mumbai and parts of South Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city till August 19 (Tuesday), warning of heavy to very heavy downpours. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Pune amid extremely heavy rainfall.

What is the status of local trains?

Mumbai's main mode of transport local trains are operational but may face delays due to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

What about water supply?

The seven lakes in Mumbai, which provide drinking water to the city, have reached 90% capacity, ensuring a stable water supply despite uneven rainfall in the catchment areas. The civic body has also urged people to stay away from the shoreline during high tide.

Schools and government advisory

Even with the heavy rainfall, the state government has not declared a holiday on Monday. However, parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for further updates.