Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in Santacruz, Goregaon, western suburbs parts

Heavy rain continues to pour down in Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and other parts of the western suburbs as the downpour continues for the second day in Maharashtra.

Early in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 48 hours.

Following the IMD alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked citizens to stay away from the seashore.

On Friday, several places in Mumbai witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rains.

Due to heavy rains, low-lying areas of Mumbai such as Sion, Matunga and Hindmata were waterlogged. Other areas that are waterlogged include Bhulabai Desai Road, Bindu Madhav Junction, Worli Naka, Hindmata Junction, Dhobi Ghat Cuff parade, Chirabazar, CP Office, Byculla Police station.

An orange alert has been issued in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts for the next two days.

The Mumbai police advised citizens to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily.