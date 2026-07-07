Mumbai rains: Family dies in building collapse day before vacating their home

Six-people died and one person was injured in the incident where two to three shanties in a 'ground-plus-three' structure collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar.

As heavy rains wreak havoc in Mumbai, members of a family died after a house next door fell on their house in New Mandala area in Mumbai. Six-people died and one person was injured in the incident where two to three shanties in a 'ground-plus-three' structure collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Rescue operation underway, a total of 6 people died and one person was injured after two to three shanties in a 'ground-plus-three' structure collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar.



(Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/s8x0iEkccH — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026

The family included Akhtar Jahan, her labourer husband, and four children. For the past many days, Akhtar had been suspicious about such an incident as the building, neighbouring her tin-sheet house, was showing clear signs of being on the verge of collapse. Jahan and her husband, Moinuddin Wajid Ali Shah, had decided to shift on Sunday.

But before they could leave the house, the tragedy struck them on Saturday night. Incessant rains forced the already fragile, illegal structure beside their house to collapse on their house.

Talking about the incident, the neighbours said that the family had decided to vacate the house the next day (of the incident) after noticing that the neighbouring house had become unsafe due to continuous rainfall.

"Residents had begun vacating the buildings fearing they could collapse in the rain. Jahan was also packing to leave when tragedy struck," said a neighbour.

However, Moinuddin survived as he had gone out of the house moments before the incident. He told reporters that he had informed his family they would move out the next day. But the incident took place a day before their departure due to the falling of the weak structure adjacent to their house, trapping the remaining members of his family under the debris.

According to the residents, the four-storey building had shown clear signs of instability hours before the collapse. Cracks had started to show, tiles had started falling, and the building had reportedly tilted, making the families occupying it panic and forced to vacate.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from the spot after two to three shanties in a 'ground-plus-three' structure collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar. A total of 6 people died and one person was injured. Rescue operation underway. https://t.co/yh8gUV7oh3 pic.twitter.com/QfmepEzlgk — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026

While the people living in it fled, the structure fell onto neighbouring homes, causing fatalities. The incident occurred in Janata Nagar area of Mandala in Mankhurd after heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai.

Rains, waterlogging, deaths in Mumbai

Maharashtra stayed on high alert as non-stop monsoon rain caused a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Connecting Link, led to river flooding in Kolhapur, and forced schools to shut in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar. In Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar, authorities suspended darshan and started evacuations over cloudburst concerns.

The Mumbai-Pune Connecting Link reopened 24 hours after the landslide. Traffic resumed once debris-clearance work was finished.

The situation led Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday to advice private offices in Mumbai to allow work from home.

In the past one week, many people were killed due to different incidents linked with heavy rains. At least six people were killed, and another person was injured after a portion of a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Sunday night (July 5). The same day, a 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on him in Mumbai, the third such incident in recent days.

An 11-year-old crushed by a falling tree, a man swept into an open manhole, and a two-year-old drowned in an unsecured rainwater-filled pit.