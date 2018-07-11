Mumbai rains: Expect light showers on Wednesday; downpours from Friday, warn local weathermen

Mumbai woke up to a drier Wendesday and the day is expected to see not too much rain, according to local weathermen. The weathermen have said that it will rain with reduced intensity throughout the day. However, heavy showers are expected to begin again on Friday.

Between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday, Santacruz recorded 114.4mm while Colaba recorded 41.0 mm of rains. The city has recorded rainfall in three digits for four days in a row.

As per IMD officials, heavy to very heavy rains is predicted for Konkan and Goa belt again from July 14. “The rains will continue on Wednesday however only the intensity will be moderate and heavy rains will be witnessed over some parts of the city till Friday after which as per weather system the rains is likely to pick up again,” said an official adding that the rains were a result of the upper air cyclonic circulation over southern Gujarat, which had intensified.

IMD officials said that extremely heavy rains at isolated places is likely to continue at Palghar as well as Thane districts on Wednesday too.

Mahalaxmi based Rajesh Kapadia, an enthusiast who has been in the field of weather forecasting for over 45 years and also runs the Vagaries of Weather blog, said that Wednesday will see frequent showers at regular intervals. “Some showers will be of high intensity but there are less chances of it leading to flooding, also rains will decrease from Wednesday night and Thursday but as of now chances are that they will increase again from Friday,” he said.

Since June 1 to July 12, the total rains recorded at Santacruz observatory has been 1661.5mm while at Colaba observatory it has been 1396.9mm. As per IMD officials Mumbai has already crossed over 60 percent of its total annual rainfall figures of 2515mm.

24 hours rain figures for July

July 3:

131.4mm (Santacruz Observatory)

75.2mm (Colaba Observatory)

July 4:

118.4 mm(Santacruz Observatory)

73 mm (Colaba Observatory)

July 8:

131mm (Santacruz Observatory)

33 mm (Colaba Observatory)

July 9:

122mm (Santacruz Observatory)

170.6 mm (Colaba Observatory)

July 10:

184.3mm (Santacruz Observatory)

165.8mm (Colaba Observatory)

July11:

114.4mm (Santacruz Observatory)

41.0 mm (Colaba Observatory)