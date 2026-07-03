Mumbai Rains: City set for 'heavy to very heavy' downpour from July 4 to 6, IMD issues red alert

IMD added that moderate to heavy rainfall is also forecast for parts of Satara, Pune, and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra.

As Mumbai keeps facing waterlogging due to heavy rain after the southwest monsoon arrived, the city will get more showers from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday. IMD has issued a red alert for Maharashtra’s capital.

The weather department said Mumbai is likely to see heavy rain until Monday. Besides Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy showers from July 4 to 6.

IMD added that moderate to heavy rainfall is also forecast for parts of Satara, Pune, and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra.

Heavy rainfall likely to hit public transport services

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to hit public transport services and may cause "minor structural damage in some areas." Following the warning, the State Disaster Management Department has urged citizens to remain vigilant.

Residents in low-lying areas and those using ghat roads have been told to be especially careful. SDMD said people should call local emergency helpline numbers right away if any emergency arises.

Mumbai faces heavy waterlogging

Mumbai has been hit by heavy rainfall again, causing waterlogging and traffic jams across the financial capital. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Thursday that the city recorded over 200 mm of rain in 24 hours, with Bhandup and Santacruz seeing the highest at 239 mm.

Meanwhile, rain-related accidents have claimed three lives, including an 11-year-old boy, prompting protests by Mumbaikars. The civic body promised to act against those at fault and has suspended four officials after a man fell into an uncovered manhole and died. BMC and the state government said they are keeping a constant watch on conditions and will act as needed to ensure public safety.