Mumbai Rain Update: Heavy downpour triggers floods, disrupts traffic, schools to stay closed; Pune link reopened

The Mumbai-Pune Connecting Link was reopened within 24 hours after the landslide. Traffic resumed once debris-clearance work was finished.

Maharashtra stayed on high alert as non-stop monsoon rain caused a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Connecting Link, led to river flooding in Kolhapur, and forced schools to shut in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar. In Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar, authorities suspended darshan and started evacuations over cloudburst concerns.

The Mumbai-Pune Connecting Link was reopened within 24 hours after the landslide. Traffic resumed once debris-clearance work was finished.

Schools to remain shut, IMD issues alert

All schools and colleges in Mumbai will stay closed on Tuesday, July 7 due to an ‘orange’ rain alert. The city is facing heavy rain, thunderstorms and waterlogging that have disrupted daily life.

In a statement released Monday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the holiday for educational institutions as a precaution to keep students safe, PTI reported.

This is the second consecutive day of closures for all civic, government and private institutions. The BMC has also urged people to stay indoors and use helpline 1916 for any emergency.

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