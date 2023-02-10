Search icon
Mumbai-Pune Vande Bharat to cut travel time to 3 hours, Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat timings, ticket prices revealed

Vande Bharat: The Mumbai-Shirdi train will start at 6.20 am and will reach Shirdi at 11.40 am.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Mumbai-Pune-Solapur Vande Bharat: The maximum speed of the train will be 160 km per hour.

The Mumbai-Pune-Solapur and Mumbai-Nashik Road-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will be two of the most expensive trains in India as far as ticket prices are concerned.

They will cover the distance between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Pune in just 3 hours. The distance between Shirdi will be just 6 hours and Solapur will be 5.30 hours.

The Mumbai-Shirdi train will start at 6.20 am and will reach Shirdi at 11.40 am. It will start from Shirdi at 5.25 pm and reach Mumbai at 10.50 pm.

The Mumbai-Pune Solapur Vande Bharat Express will start its journey at 4.05 pm and reach Pune at 7.10 pm. It will arrive at Solapur at 22.40 pm. The train will begin from Solapur at 6.05 hours and arrive at Mumbai at 12.35 hours. It will reach Pune at 9.20 am.

According to reports, the Mumbai-Pune fare minus the catering charge will be Rs 560 for the chair car and Rs 1135 for AC chair car. For Solapur, the price of tickets will be Rs 965 and Rs 1970 respectively.

For Nashik, the charges are Rs 550 for the chair car and Rs 1,150 for AC chair car. For Sai Nagar Shirdi, the tariff is Rs 800 and Rs 1630.

The maximum speed of the train will be 160 km per hour. It will have many facilities for the passengers, including better braking system, GPS, wifi etc.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced the government's plan to run 4000 new Vande Bharat trains.

The Vande Bharat train will soon operate between Jaipur and Delhi as well. It will bring down the travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours. 

Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
