Mumbai-Pune train services hit as heavy rain triggers landslide in Ghat section; What passengers should know

According to CR officials, the first landslide hit near Thakurwadi in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section around 3.05 am, followed by another between Khandala and Monkey Hill. Check train cancellation, diversion here.

Incessant rain in Mumbai caused a landslide to occur in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala late on Sunday, disrupting rail services on the crucial Mumbai-Pune route. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the situation after interacting with Central Railway (CR) general manager Rajeev Shrivastava.

Mumbai: Heavy rains trigger a landslide

According to CR officials, the first landslide hit near Thakurwadi in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section around 3.05 am, followed by another between Khandala and Monkey Hill. No casualties have been reported so far.

After speaking with CR GM Rajeev Shrivastava, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the team is working to restore services hit by landslides and falling boulders in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section. “Reviewed the situation arising out of heavy landslides and boulders falling onto the railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section. The team is fully geared up for restoration. Heavy rainfall is expected today, also. Have asked both Western Railway and Central Railway officers to work as one team to ensure early restoration of all train services.”

Lonavala, Maharashtra: A landslide has occurred on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway’s “Missing Link” near the Khandala exit on the Pune to Mumbai lane. A hillside collapsed near the exit of the 8.9-km tunnel, leading to the complete closure of the Mumbai-bound lane. No casualties have… pic.twitter.com/0RgrDLV2dW — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

The disruptions come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and a red alert for Pune.

Mumbai landslides disrupt rail services: Trains cancelled, diverted

The rain-triggered landslides affected all three tracks in the Bhor Ghat stretch, said Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila. The impacted routes include the Up line towards Mumbai, the Down line towards Pune, and the Middle line. Several key trains were cancelled, including Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express, Dhule Express and Sinhagad Express. Other services were diverted, rescheduled, or terminated early.

CR has cancelled 8 Mumbai-Pune trains for Monday, including Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Sinhagad Express. Nine long-distance trains have also been diverted. The list includes Ahmedabad-Pune Duronto, LTT-Bengaluru Express, Chennai-CSMT Mail, Indore-Daund Express and 5 others.

Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide has occurred between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) on the Up Main Line (UPML) of Mumbai Division. Consequently, the following train services have been… pic.twitter.com/6ONVYM5om7 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

While CR is carrying out restoration work, passengers are advised to check train timings before starting their journey.

All schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar, government, private and civic-run, will remain closed on Monday amid predictions of more heavy rainfall. IMD has further cautioned about gusty winds accompanying the downpour.