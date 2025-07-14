Mumbai-Pune Expressway: THIS 13-km new road to connect Lonavala-Khandala ghat section, set to open by....

The distance between Khopoli and the Sinhgad Institute via the expressway is 19 kilometres, much of it through a ghat section.

To improve connectivity, a 13-kilometer missing link on the Mumbai-Pune expressway is being built. This would be a huge relief for commuters traveling between the Lonavla-Khandala ghat segment. According to News18 report, Construction is nearing completion, according to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is carrying out the project. The highway now runs 19 kilometers from Khopoli to the Sinhgad Institute, with a large portion of that distance passing via a ghat.

The expressway, which is named after former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, was opened to traffic in 2002. Approximately 75,000 vehicles, including transport and goods trucks, use the expressway every day. On weekends and holidays, the number might reach 1,10,000–120,000 automobiles, causing congestion and traffic bottlenecks. The number is expected to increase with the completion of other projects including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Pune ring road, the Pune-Nashik highway, and the Pune-Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) expressway. In 2024, there were 191 accidents, according to government data.

Without the connectivity, motorists are forced to use a common stretch of the expressway and the old Mumbai-Bengaluru highway (NH-4) in the Ghat section. The two roads' ten lanes (the NH-4's four lanes and the expressway's six lanes) reduce to just six. Vehicle breakdowns caused by landslides turn this into a persistent chokepoint. When the missing link is finished, drivers will be able to avoid the stretch.

The estimated overall cost of the project is Rs 6,695 crore. The "missing link" project comes with two projects. After MSRDC formed a technical advisory group to review the detailed project report (DPR), the alignment was authorised and the project got underway. The MSRDC has reportedly stated that the tunnel's construction is nearly finished. The deadline has been moved from August to the end of the year since the cable-stayed bridge's superstructure is finished but the installation of the support cables is still incomplete.