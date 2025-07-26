Mumbai Pune Expressway: 1 killed, many injured after nearly 20 vehicles crash in major accident

A woman was killed and 18 others suffered injuries after a speeding truck rammed at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The incident took place near Adoshi tunnel under Khopoli Police Station limits in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district. Read on to know more details.

A woman was killed and 18 others injured after a speeding container trailer truck rammed at least 20 vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, according to a report by news agency PTI. The incident took place near Adoshi tunnel under Khopoli Police Station limits in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, a police official said. "The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 persons. They were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. Of these, a woman died while undergoing treatment," the official added.

Police file case and launch probe

The local police have taken the truck driver involved in the accident into custody. Meanwhile, a medical examination has revealed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A police case has been registered and further probe is underway. The major accident and the ensuing pile-up of vehicles brough traffic on the key expressway to a standstill.

Accident causes massive traffic jam

The impact of the incident was quite severe: at least three vehicles were totally crushed, while several others were severely damaged. Emergency teams were immediately called in to assist the injured and clear the wreckage. The authorities diverted stranded vehicles through alternative routes, while police officials remained at the scene to manage the situation. After the incident, there was a traffic queue for nearly five kilometers. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is notably among India's busiest, seeing a daily volume of 1.5 to 2 lakh vehicles, and the numbers surge even further on weekends.

(With inputs from PTI).