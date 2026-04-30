Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Missing Link to open for public on May 2, to reduce travel time by 30 mins; check route

The Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has finally completed and is set to open on May 1, also Maharashtra Day. The link road will be officially inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. It will significantly reduce travel time.

The Missing Link will be inaugurated on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on May 1

The Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has finally completed and is set to open on May 1, also Maharashtra Day. The link road will be officially inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, reported ToI.

The 13.3-km bypass connects Khopoli to Kusgaon which enables commuters to skip the Lonavala-Khandala ghat section that witnesses more traffic jams. However, the link will be open to full public access from the morning of May 2.

“After the inaugural function, scheduled for noon, we will take time to remove the pandal and other obstacles and vehicles from the site. That's why for common motorists, it will actually start very late at night,” said a senior official from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Days before the opening, the state traffic police have issued a notification stating the operational framework for the high-speed corridor. Earlier it was made clear that the Missing Link will, in its initial stages, be opened only to light motor vehicles (LMVs) and passenger vehicles, including buses, and now this period has been extended from May 1 to Oct 31, during which goods-carrying vehicles will not be allowed.

What is the Missing Link?

The Missing Link is an eight-lane stretch that reduces travel time between Mumbai and Pune by around 30 minutes, including the distance by 6 kilometres. It consists of two tunnels, one of 1.68 km and another of 8.87 km, and a 650-metre cable-stayed bridge at a height of 182 metres.

Currently, around 1.5 lakh vehicles travel between the two metro cities every day. The ghat section at Lonavala-Khandala has been the bottleneck part of this route, with waves of traffic jams everyday, for a long time, and the new link is designed to ease that bottleneck.

“The number of private vehicles plying between Mumbai and Pune increased tremendously after the start of the expressway in 2002. The steady increase has now reached a peak, leading to traffic congestion in the ghat section of Lonavala and Khandala, causing inconvenience to commuters,” an MSRDC officer told The Indian Express.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: History and conception

Before the Expressway was built, what connected Mumbai and Pune was National Highway-4, a two-lane, 192-km route through hilly area. The traffic on this highway crossed 60,000 vehicles per day by 1997, which was further estimated to surpass one lakh by 2004, burdening the road which created a necessity for a new road.

The six-lane Expressway was thus built in a little more than two years and opened in 2000. It included 17 viaducts, 26 underpasses, two railway overbridges, and a 5.7-km tunnel. The project was built on more than 1,000 hectares of land, the Indian Express report said.