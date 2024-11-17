Nitin Gadkari shared that the expressway, which will be part of a larger ring road network, is estimated to cost Rs 55,000 crore.

In a bid to reduce traffic in Pimpri Chinchwad, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has announced the upcoming Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru expressway. Gadkari emphasised the value of the expressway in alleviating the area's traffic problems while speaking at a rally in Chinchwad for BJP candidate Shankar Jagtap.

Gadkari shared that the expected cost of the expressway, which will be a component of a wider network of ring roads, is Rs 55,000 crore. "The ring road motorway from Mumbai to Bengaluru will help ease the ongoing traffic congestion in Pimpri Chinchwad," he stated.

Gadkari talked about the motorway as well as several other road developments in Pune. He disclosed that flyovers and elevated sections totalling Rs 80,000 crore had been authorised. Important projects include proposals to improve the Solapur-Yavat and Narhe-Ravet highways in Pune city, as well as a key route from Nashik Phata to Khed, which will cost Rs 8,000 crore. At a cost of Rs 7,000 crore, an elevated road would also be built on the Talegaon-Chakan route.

Gadkari emphasised his dedication to seeing these ambitious initiatives through to completion, saying that he not only announces them but also makes sure they are carried out on schedule.