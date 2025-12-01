FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are

With the air quality continuing to fall under the 'poor' category, the civic authorities have been working on a war footing to curb the worsening pollution levels in the Maximum City. The authorities have widened the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) in affected areas.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

Mumbai is experiencing another week of hazy skies and alarming AQI levels. On Monday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board recorded Mumbai's AQI at 9:00 a.m. as 111. However, on Sunday, Mumbai's overall AQI was 103. With the air quality continuing to fall under the 'poor' category, the civic authorities have been working on a war footing to curb the worsening pollution levels in the Maximum City. The authorities have widened the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) in the worst-affected pockets of Mumbai.

Mumbai GRAP 4 intensifies: What are the do's and don'ts?

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has enforced restrictions under GRAP 4 in several areas that crossed the 'very poor' and 'severe' thresholds, including Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Powai, and Mulund. Here's what are the dos and don'ts:

  • The civic body has halted construction and dust-generating activities in these areas, and is monitoring dozens of sites 
  • Stop-work/shutdown notices have been issued to over 50 construction sites. 
  • Small industries, including bakeries and marble-cutting units, have been directed to shift to cleaner processes to avoid strict action.
  • Flying squads comprising engineers, police personnel, and GPS-tracked vehicles have been deployed in every ward to enforce pollution control measures and monitor emissions. 
  • Mumbai's Congress unit has released a 'Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan', proposing identifying clean air as a fundamental right, round-the-clock monitoring of polluting activities, and planting 1 million trees.
  • 450 junior supervisors from the Solid Waste Management department have been empowered to levy fines for dust-related and waste-handling violations.


Meanwhile, the BMC earlier reviewed the AQI spike and discussed the need for immediate measures. Dr Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner, warned that GRAP 4 curbs would be enforced if the AQI remains above 200 for three consecutive days, aiming to reduce pollution and protect residents' health.

