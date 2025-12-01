Cyclone Ditwah batters Sri Lanka as it claims 334 lives, leaves 370 missing
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...
Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are
Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'
Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video
BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam
Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos
Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued
M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer
Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill today for new cess on tobacco, pan masala
INDIA
With the air quality continuing to fall under the 'poor' category, the civic authorities have been working on a war footing to curb the worsening pollution levels in the Maximum City. The authorities have widened the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) in affected areas.
Mumbai is experiencing another week of hazy skies and alarming AQI levels. On Monday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board recorded Mumbai's AQI at 9:00 a.m. as 111. However, on Sunday, Mumbai's overall AQI was 103. With the air quality continuing to fall under the 'poor' category, the civic authorities have been working on a war footing to curb the worsening pollution levels in the Maximum City. The authorities have widened the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) in the worst-affected pockets of Mumbai.
Mumbai GRAP 4 intensifies: What are the do's and don'ts?
Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has enforced restrictions under GRAP 4 in several areas that crossed the 'very poor' and 'severe' thresholds, including Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Powai, and Mulund. Here's what are the dos and don'ts:
Meanwhile, the BMC earlier reviewed the AQI spike and discussed the need for immediate measures. Dr Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner, warned that GRAP 4 curbs would be enforced if the AQI remains above 200 for three consecutive days, aiming to reduce pollution and protect residents' health.