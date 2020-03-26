Mumbai police's gesture for disabled women during coronavirus lockdown is winning the internet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight to stop the spread of deadly COVID-19.

PM Modi asserted that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown has bought standstill situation everywhere and people are restricted to stay inside their homes. While essential services are available, few people are struggling to get the basics.

One such person is Virali Modi. Virali is disabled and lives alone in Malad West, Mumbai.

On Wednesday, she took Twitter to write what difficulties she is facing and asked the Mumbai police to help her.

"I’m disabled and I live alone, I need my maid who cooks and does other physiological care for me. Due to the virus, she won’t be able to come. What do we do about these situations?" she wrote.

I’m disabled and I live alone, I need my maid who cooks and does other physiological care for me. Due to the virus, she won’t be able to come. What do we do about these situations? @MumbaiPolice @MoHFW_INDIA #CoronavirusLockdown — Virali Modi (@Virali01) March 24, 2020

The Mumbai police reacted promptly and asked for her contact details. Virali later shared her experience on Facebook by thanking Mumbai police for helping her in this crisis situation.

Ma’am. We have followed you. Request you to share your phone number. We will certainly help you in the best way we can. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 24, 2020

The matter reached to Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad and he wrote to the State's Home Minister, seeking his support on the issue.

Soon, Anil Deshmukh the home minister of Maharashtra made sure that Virali gets all the help she needed.

Police officials reached Virali's house to make all the arrangements where her maid & driver could travel to her house.

"Just a while back, the DCP called me and informed me that his police inspectors would be coming to my house to sort out any problems", Virali wrote.

"As promised, they arrived at my house, wrote down whatever I had to say and they are making me a letter for my maid and driver, so they don’t get stuck by the police during the lockdown", she continued and thanked the police being 'amazing and helpful as always'.

Reacting to the issue, Deshmukh took to Twitter, adding that while the crisis may be unprecedented, one could not forget "the human side to the problem".

@Virali01 Glad u reached out & brought this to my attention. Local police alerted to immediately intervene & ensure ur driver & help aren't inconvenienced coming in to work. This crisis is unprecedentedly huge but the govt wants to keep u safe & keep it human too!#HumaneGovt https://t.co/KKSyjjP93J — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 25, 2020

