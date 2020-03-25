Mumbai police's 'accurate' daily horoscope prediction is winning the internet!

Known for its quirky and innovative posts, Mumbai police have yet again winning social media with its latest post.

With each passing day, the number of confirmed cases continues to soar in India and so staying inside the home is the only option left to break the chain.

To make people aware of the importance of staying in their home, the Mumbai police has come up with a witty post that is grabbing all attention.

On March 24, the official Twitter page of Mumbai Police tweeted a photo with future predictions for all 12 signs in the horoscope. "You'll be spending time in your home," read the predictions for all 12 signs.

Mumbai Police shared this image with the caption, "For once (and only once), the stars may definitely favour you if you follow these predictions! #HomeIsTheStar #FightCorona #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus."

The tweet currently has almost 3000 retweets and 9,800 likes along with hundreds of comments.

Netizens are loving this 'Jyotishi avatar' of Mumbai police.

