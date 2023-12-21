Mumbai Police impose Section 144 till Jan 18, drones and gliders banned

The police has also banned drones, paragliders and other flying objects.

The Mumbai police enforced section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from December 20 to January 18. This has been done to curb “terrorist and anti-national elements” making use of objects such as drones and paragliders, officials said.

“It has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to prevent the same”, the order stated.

"No flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, Para Motors, Hand gliders, Hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed...except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by Dy. Commissioner of Police (Operations), Brihanmumbai", it added.

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year's festivities, which attract sizable crowds from both inside and outside the city. As per the directive, there is a high probability that terrorist organisations or anti-national groups may utilise drones, microlight aircraft under remote control, and paragliders to target VIPs, jeopardise public safety, damage public property, and disrupt law and order in urban areas.

According to police, the order prohibits the flying of these objects other than when law enforcement is conducting aerial surveillance or when the deputy commissioner of police (operations) gives explicit written clearance. According to authorities, these aerial objects are prohibited from being deployed over the city throughout the 30 days of the prohibitory orders.