Headlines

Mumbai Police impose Section 144 till Jan 18, drones and gliders banned

Man pulls off dreamy sky-high proposal for his woman, viral video melts hearts

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

Viral video: Passengers express outrage at Pakistan International Airlines staff over flight cancellation

COVID-19 variant JN.1: Delhi-NCR on toes after first case found in Ghaziabad, know how other states are faring

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Police impose Section 144 till Jan 18, drones and gliders banned

Man pulls off dreamy sky-high proposal for his woman, viral video melts hearts

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

India Gate to Qutub Minar: AI imagines snowfall in Delhi

6 times Bollywood films clashed with South movies ahead of Dunki vs Salaar

Ram Charan, Upasana visit Mahalaxmi temple for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee revolts against Article 370, asks for Pakistan in dowry

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai Police impose Section 144 till Jan 18, drones and gliders banned

The police has also banned drones, paragliders and other flying objects.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai police enforced section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from December 20 to January 18. This has been done to curb “terrorist and anti-national elements” making use of objects such as drones and paragliders, officials said.

“It has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to prevent the same”, the order stated. 

"No flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircraft, para-gliders, Para Motors, Hand gliders, Hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed...except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by Dy. Commissioner of Police (Operations), Brihanmumbai", it added. 

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year's festivities, which attract sizable crowds from both inside and outside the city. As per the directive, there is a high probability that terrorist organisations or anti-national groups may utilise drones, microlight aircraft under remote control, and paragliders to target VIPs, jeopardise public safety, damage public property, and disrupt law and order in urban areas.

According to police, the order prohibits the flying of these objects other than when law enforcement is conducting aerial surveillance or when the deputy commissioner of police (operations) gives explicit written clearance. According to authorities, these aerial objects are prohibited from being deployed over the city throughout the 30 days of the prohibitory orders.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars MS Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 30,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,000 off, check details

'Ek Nischay aur ek Nitish': Amid multiple PM faces, posters spark speculation ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Patna

5000 sqft bunker, 30 bedrooms, farm-to-table setup: This secret mansion is owned by...

Meet superstar actress who was thrown out of films, was mistreated by actors, has huge net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE