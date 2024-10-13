The Mumbai police have identified the alleged third shooter involved in the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The Mumbai police have identified the alleged third shooter involved in the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, Mumbai on late Saturday evening.

He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Two other shooters, identified as as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by the police shortly after the incident. The third accused, named Shiv Kumar aka Shiva who is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich village, is on the run.

The Mumbai police spoke to its Uttar Pradesh counterpart to gather details about the third alleged shooter. Meanwhile, sources also said that the arrested accused have claimed to have a connection with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The gang, meanwhile, has claimed the responsibility of killling Siddique, due to his "proximity with Bollywood actor Salman Khan". Sharing a post on Facebook, the gang confirmed that its "contract shooters were behing the killing of the NCP leader."

The Mumbai police are investigating into the Facebook post. Further probe is underway into the matter.

Baba Siddique to be cremated with full state honours

Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, also served as a minister in the Maharashtra government from 2004 to 2008. He jumped ship to the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction, earlier this year, after resigning from the Congress party.

The Maharashtra government has announced that Siddique's final rites would be performed with full state honours in Mumbai, later today.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, vowed strict action against those responsible for the killing. He also visited Lilavati Hospital to meet the family of the deceased leader.

Speaking to mediapersons, he affirmed, "This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who take law and order into their hands."

