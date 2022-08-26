Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mumbai Police get fourth threat in a week, warning cautions to ‘avoid Somalia-type attacks’

Mumbai police were on high alert after an extortion threat was received by the Hotel Lalit near the Mumbai Airport on August 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Mumbai Police get fourth threat in a week, warning cautions to ‘avoid Somalia-type attacks’
File Photo

For the fourth time in barely a week, the Mumbai Police on Friday received a warning - this time cautioning them to "avoid a Somalia-type attack" in India, in the reference to the attack on a hotel in the African country's capital.

The latest warning was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline number from an international number and the matter is being probed as per established procedures of the Mumbai Cyber Police Cell.

The series of threats, and warnings are being taken seriously particularly in view of the ensuing 10-day Ganeshotsav festival starting from August 31 when lakhs of people troop out on to the roads.

READ | Noida Supertech Twin Towers' Demolition: Everything about the planned demolition on August 28

The latest message came after the first potential threat on August 18 when a yacht with 3 AK-56s and ammunition washed ashore in Raigad, followed by WhatsApp messages on August 20 warning of a "26/11-style" attack in Mumbai.

The police again were on high alert after an extortion threat was received by the Hotel Lalit near the Mumbai Airport on August 23, failing which bomb blasts would be triggered at the hotel, but it turned out to be a hoax, followed by the "Somalia-style` attack caution now.

On August 19, Islamic terror group Al-Shabaab had attacked the Hotel Hayat in the east African nation`s capital of Mogadishu, in which at least 21 were killed and around 120 injured.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Saharanpur highway: Over 5,100 trees to be felled in capital to construct NHAI’s six-lane highway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.