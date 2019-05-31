Mumbai Police finds no evidence that suggest Payal Tadvi was killed

Headlines

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai Police finds no evidence that suggest Payal Tadvi was killed

Tadvi (26), a post-graduate student at BYL Nair Hospital, allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room on May 22.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 09:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

No evidence was found to indicate that Payal Tadvi, the junior doctor at a government hospital here who allegedly committed suicide, had been killed, the Mumbai Police's crime branch told a court on Friday.

The court, which refused to extend police remand of the three accused, noted that the case diary and the autopsy report did not suggest that it was a "clear-cut" case of murder.

Tadvi (26), a post-graduate student at BYL Nair Hospital, allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room on May 22, as she was reportedly fed up of being ragged by the three accused who were her seniors.

It was also alleged that the accused had hurled casteist slurs at her.

The prosecution, seeking police remand for the accused when they were arrested, had suggested that it could be a case of murder. However, the crime branch, which took over the case on Thursday, told the court that it has not "come across any material to call it a murder".

The accused -- Bhakti Mehere, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal -- were produced before Additional Sessions Judge R M Sadrani at the end of their police custody on Friday.

Seeking their further custody, the investigating officer said it was required for the recovery of the suicide note.

Police also wanted to confront them with the witnesses, he said, adding that the accused were not co-operating with the investigation.

"We (crime branch) did not get time to probe... Hence, we should be given seven days' custody," said special public prosecutor Raja Thakre.

However, defense lawyer Abad Ponda said none of the witnesses had stated that a suicide note existed and the custody can not be extended just because another investigating agency has taken over, he argued.

The judge noted in his order that "nothing was revealed from the case diary and the post-mortem report that it was a clear-cut murder".

No substantial evidence was collected in the last two days, nor was the suicide note recovered, for which purpose custody had been sought earlier, the judge said.

The grounds on which the prosecution sought further police remand were not "sufficient", the court said, sending the three accused in judicial custody till June 10.

After Tadvi ended her life, her family alleged that the accused, who were her seniors, tormented her and hurled casteist abuse at her. Tadvi belonged to a scheduled tribe.

The accused were booked under The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, anti-ragging act as well as for abetment of suicide under IPC section 306.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Friday set up a "fact-finding mission committee" to "evaluate the background situation and the critical factors that led to the unfortunate suicide of Tadvi", it said in a statement.

Its fact-finding team will submit a report to the IMA National President within a week, it said, adding that "IMA does not condone any discriminatory behavior". 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple may soon stop offering support on social media platforms

Meet actress who owns Rs 150 crore company, Rs 25 crore home, not Nayanthara, Priyanka, Samantha, Aishwarya, Deepika

DNA TV Show: China's strategic move in Aksai Chin raises concern

Centre reduces domestic LPG gas cylinder price by Rs 200 for all users

Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed gives humorous reply after journalist calls him 'Chacha' and Babar Azam 'Bhatija'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE