Mumbai Police detains 2 people in connection with hoax bomb scare at 3 railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan's home

According to police sources, an unidentified caller told the police that a bomb has been planted at CST, Byculla, Dadar, and Amitabh Bachchan's home.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested two people from the Kalyan area, adjoining Mumbai, in connection with the hoax bomb scare. According to the information so far, both of them had made this threatening call under the influence of alcohol.

After the call, police did a thorough investigation around the four bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan. During this, the Mumbai Police did not consider it right to harass Bachchan, who was sleeping at home, by giving this information. That is why without informing them, the BDDS (Bomb Detection and Diffusal Squad) conducted a thorough investigation. At present, keeping in mind the security, a police force has been deployed outside Amitabh Bachchan's house.

The police said about the incident, "Mumbai Crime Branch's CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) has detained two people. They are being questioned in connection with the hoax phone call, received by the Police last night, that mentioned the presence of bombs at four different locations across Mumbai."

"Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. They said the bombs have been placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, and Byculla railway stations, as well as at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan," police said. Mumbai Police and Railway police and bomb squad conducted searches in and around all four locations, but no suspicious object was found.

"In the probe, it was found to be a hoax call," added the statement.

(Inputs from ANI)