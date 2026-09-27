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Mumbai Police denies permission for Oct 2 protest: Here's what Abhijeet Dipke plans to do next

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Mumbai Police denied permission for its October 2 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Here's what he has planned next.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 10:52 PM IST

Mumbai Police denies permission for Oct 2 protest: Here's what Abhijeet Dipke plans to do next
Mumbai Police denies CJP protest (Screengrab from viral clip)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday claimed that Mumbai Police has denied permission for its proposed protest in Mumbai on October 2. A protest was planned by CJP against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti over the SIR controversy. Now, Dipke has announced that CJP would launch a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai on October 2 if their right to protest is denied.

Taking to his X handle, Dipke wrote, ''Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens' voice are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti.''

Later, Mumbai Police clarified that it is 'not empowered to grant permission' for any gathering at Shivaji Park in accordance with the judgement of the Bombay High Court 2013 order. ''Permission has been denied because Mumbai Police is not empowered to grant permission for any gathering at Shivaji Park in accordance with the judgement of Hon. High Court in PIL 116/2009  dated 04/01/2013 and subsequent order of Government of Maharashtra dated 20/01/16. It has been explained to applicant Mr. Ajinkya Shinde and he has also been advised to look for alternate venues in Mumbai City for the protest and ask for permission, which will be considered in an appropriate manner.''

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After this, Dipke again replied and wrote, ''Acha… how was Eknath Shinde granted the permission then?''

For those late to the story, Dipke, along with other opposition parties, has been demanding resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging deletion of several millions of votes in the SIR process. ''In total, more than 13 crores votes have been deleted. This is not a small number,'' Dipke said.

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